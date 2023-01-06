WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Musician and Music Educator John Cross – January 6, 2023

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Musician and Music Educator John Cross – January 6, 2023

Local musician and music educator John Cross joined WRFA’s Anthony Merchant for a discussion on John’s incredible career in music, what he did in 2022 and what he has planned for 2023

 


