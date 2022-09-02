[LISTEN] Community Matters – 2022 Labor Day Festival – September 1, 2022

Collaborative Children’s Solutions owner Pat Smeraldo discusses the Jamestown Labor Day Festival scheduled for September 4, 2022 as well as other events he’s helping organize over the next couple of months.
