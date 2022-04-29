[LISTEN] Community Matters – Andy Goodell – April 28, 2022 April 29, 2022 By WRFA Leave a Comment WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with State Assemblyman Andy Goodell on his thoughts about the 2022-23 New York State Budget. Andy Goodell Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
Leave a Reply