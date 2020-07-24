WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Candidate for NY Chautauqua County DA: July 23, 2020

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Candidate for NY Chautauqua County DA: July 23, 2020

By Leave a Comment

Republican Candidate for Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt stops by the studio to explain why he’s running for office and to also discuss issues involving the DA’s office.

Jason Schmidt


← All Posts for Show Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.