[LISTEN] Community Matters – Candidate for NY State Assembly Christina Cardinale: June 11, 2020

WRFA’s June 11, 2020 conversation with Christina Cardinale of Jamestown, the Democratic Candidate in the 2020 Election for the 150th District of the New York State Assembly. Cardinale also took time out to discuss her recent comments to the Jamestown City Council, raising concern about a recent Facebook posting by Councilman Jeff Russell, which she claimed promoted gun violence against protesters in the Black Lives Matter movement. On Monday Russell defended his remarks, saying the meme that he shared was in support of rights provided by the Second Amendment and was not focused on any one person or group of people.