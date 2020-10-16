WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel: Oct 15, 2020

County executive PJ Wendel gives a COVID-19 update following the recent outbreak at Tanglewood Manor in West Ellicott. He also talks more about the 2021 County Budget.

PJ Wendel


