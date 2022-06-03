WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua Region Community Foundation – June 2, 2022 WRFARadio

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Chautauqua Region Community Foundation‘s Tory Irgang and Liz Jones about the upcoming Give Big CHQ day of giving.


