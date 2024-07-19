WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Collaborative Children’s Solutions – July 18, 2024

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Collaborative Children’s Solutions – July 18, 2024

By Leave a Comment

Collaborative Children’s Solutions has a variety of events over the next several weeks, including the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament. We learn more from CCS Owner Pat Smeraldo.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.