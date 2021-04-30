WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – County Executive PJ Wendel – April 29, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with County Executive PJ Wendel about various developments in guidelines when it comes to COVID-19, the future of the Jamestown Airport and some news about Chautauqua Lake.

