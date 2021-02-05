WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – County Executive PJ Wendel: Feb. 4, 2021

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel discusses the vaccination effort in the county, along with challenges local residents are experiencing in trying to get vaccinated.

PJ Wendel


