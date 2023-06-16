[LISTEN] Community Matters – Eddie Sundquist – June 8, 2023 June 16, 2023 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley speaks with Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist about hiring new firefighters, the Central Garage project, the clean up of the former Crawford Furniture building site, and more. Eddie Sundquist Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
