[LISTEN] Community Matters – Eddie Sundquist – March 3, 2022

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist about the stalled plan to do a property revaluation in the city, some recent board appointments, the state budget, and more.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist about the stalled plan to do a property revaluation in the city, some recent board appointments, the state budget, and more.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply