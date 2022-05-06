[LISTEN] Community Matters – Eddie Sundquist – May 5, 2022

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist about the latest on American Rescue Plan funded projects, municipal broadband, cannabis and more.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist about the latest on American Rescue Plan funded projects, municipal broadband, cannabis and more.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply