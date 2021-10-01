WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Fenton History Center – September 30, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Fenton History Center – September 30, 2021

By Leave a Comment

The Fenton History Center is holding its 16th Annual Saints & Sinners Tours in October. We learn more about that from Executive Director Noah Goodling and Fenton Board Member Rick Lundquist.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.