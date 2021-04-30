WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Frank Besse – April 29, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Frank Besse – April 29, 2021

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Jamestown Renaissance Corporation Executive Director Frank Besse on rehabilitation work happening at Potter’s TerraceAIDS Memorial Park


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.