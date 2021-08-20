WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Greg Rabb – August 19, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Greg Rabb – August 19, 2021

By Leave a Comment

We hear more from Jamestown Planning Commission Chairman Greg Rabb on his thoughts on how the City of Jamestown should best allocate monies received in the American Rescue Plan.

Former Jamestown City Council President Gregory Rabb, who was unanimously elected chair of the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities on Jan. 22, 2018.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.