[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown City Council BPU Garbage Discussion – January 13, 2022

The Jamestown City Council had a discussion at their work session on January 10, 2022 over the Board of Public Utilities‘ new garbage container program and some recent concerns. We’ll hear public comment and response from BPU General Manager David Leathers here.
Comments
Betsy Heimbuch says
I think the new garbage containers are great. I am relieved we are not endangering people’s lives by having them pick up trash with needles, glass, etc. You can get a lot of garbage in a small trash can if you are smart. Use small garbage bags, tucked into corners, then on top there is usually room for a flat trash bag of etc. I keep an extra can in garage for trash NOT garbage & just wait until I can get it in or call for extra pickup. I am doing a lot of shredding right now which can be flattened in a trash bag. And RECYCLE