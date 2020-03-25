[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist: COVID-19 Update – March 24, 2020

- AUDIO ALSO AVAILABLE AT SOUNDCLOUD
WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist to get an update on the COVID-19 State of Emergency and the impact it has had on city operations.
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
