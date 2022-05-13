WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Public Safety Investment Press Conference – May 12, 2022

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Public Safety Investment Press Conference – May 12, 2022

This is the audio from the City of Jamestown‘s joint press conference on Monday, May 9, 2022 with its Public Safety Department and City Council members to announce public safety investments.


