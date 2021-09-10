[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jill Muntz – September 9, 2021

Jamestown Public Schools recently received a $240,000 grant through the Strong Starts Chautauqua Initiative. We’ll learn more about this program from JPS Student Support Services Director Dr. Jill Muntz.
