[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jill Muntz – September 9, 2021

Jamestown Public Schools recently received a $240,000 grant through the Strong Starts Chautauqua Initiative. We’ll learn more about this program from JPS Student Support Services Director Dr. Jill Muntz.


