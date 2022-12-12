[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kevin Whitaker – December 8, 2022

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker talks about the State Education Department‘s communication to districts on mascots.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker talks about the State Education Department‘s communication to districts on mascots.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply