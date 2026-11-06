[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kim Ecklund – November 5, 2026

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley talks with Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund about the 2027 budget and get into what the deal is with the lease-buy out of the Mayor’s Office Car that Jamestown City Council voted down.
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A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley talks with Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund about the 2027 budget and get into what the deal is with the lease-buy out of the Mayor’s Office Car that Jamestown City Council voted down.
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