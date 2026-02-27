[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kris Sellstrom – February 26, 2026

WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Community Matters – Kris Sellstrom – February 26, 2026

Community Matters – Kris Sellstrom – February 26, 2026

By Leave a Comment

We sit down with the new Jamestown Board of Public Utilities General Manager Kris Sellstrom to learn more about him and what’s in store for the municipal utility.

Kris Sellstrom


