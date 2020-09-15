WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Lt Gov Kathy Hochul Interview: Sep 15, 2020

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul talks with WRFA’s Jason Sample and offers an update on COVID-19 in the WNY Region during Small Things Considered on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

Kathy Hochul


