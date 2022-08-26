WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – National Comedy Center-Jeff Sotzing – August 25, 2022

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Carson Entertainment Group President Jeff Sotzing about a new exhibit on Johnny Carson and The Tonight Show at the National Comedy Center.


