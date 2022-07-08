WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – National Comedy Center – July 7, 2022

[LISTEN] Community Matters – National Comedy Center – July 7, 2022

By Leave a Comment

National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson tells us all about the upcoming Lucille Ball Comedy Fest as well as a tribute to Carl Reiner in July.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.