WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Nelson Garifi – September 30, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Nelson Garifi – September 30, 2021

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley speaks with Nelson Garifi, who retired September 30th after four decades at Jamestown Community College.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.