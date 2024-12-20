WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – December 19 and 26, 2024

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel discusses the results of the Jamestown Airport Market Study, possible plans to move county offices to the Chautauqua Mall and more.

PJ Wendel


