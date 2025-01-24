[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – January 23, 2025 January 24, 2025 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley talks with Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel to discuss the State Budget and State of the State; the Jamestown Airport, immigration, and more. PJ Wendel Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)Click to share on Threads (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
