[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – September 10, 2026

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel joins us to discuss the first case of measles in the county in 30 years as well as housing initiatives, economic development news, and more.
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A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel joins us to discuss the first case of measles in the county in 30 years as well as housing initiatives, economic development news, and more.
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