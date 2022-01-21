WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Tom Reed – January 20, 2022

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Tom Reed – January 20, 2022

By Leave a Comment

Congressman Tom Reed held his first weekly media briefing in almost a year. We have his remarks as well as the question and answer period with the media that followed.

Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning)


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.