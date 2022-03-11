WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Tom Reed – March 10, 2022

We bring you the full weekly media call with Congressman Tom Reed who focused on the omnibus packaged passed by the House as well as discussions on gas prices.

