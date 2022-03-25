WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Tom Reed – March 23, 2022

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Tom Reed – March 23, 2022

By Leave a Comment

Congressman Tom Reed discusses replenishing a Restaurant Revitalization Fund in his weekly media call on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Tom Reed


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.