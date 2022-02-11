WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – United Way VITA – February 10, 2022

[LISTEN] Community Matters – United Way VITA – February 10, 2022

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with United Way of Southern Chautauqua County Executive Director Amy Rohler and United Way Finance and Administration Manager Lisa Sunday about the VITA program.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.