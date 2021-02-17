[LISTEN] Free Online Seminar for Property Owners Living in Historic Tax Districts is Wednesday

JAMESTOWN – Residents who live in three different Historic Districts in the city are invited to attend a seminar on Wednesday night that focuses on historic tax credits.

The three districts are the city’s Downtown Historic District, the Lakeview Historic District, and the Forest Heights Historic District.

Properties located in these three districts are eligible for both New York State and Federal Rehabilitation Tax Credits that can cover as much as 40% of qualified rehabilitation expenses.

Anyone wanting to learn more about the tax credit programs is invited to attend a Free Tax Credit Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The workshop is being conducted by the Preserve Buffalo Niagara organization, in conjunction with the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation.

ATTENTION: To get to the webinar log-in details for the Feb. 17th event, you must pre-register on our website:

https://preservationbuffaloniagara.org/events/jamestown-historic-tax-credit-webinar/

Once you’ve registered you’ll get the information needed to join in.

For more information, go to the JRC website at: http://jamestownrenaissance.org/historic-districts or contact Mary Maxwell at: 716 708 6964 / mary@jamestownrenaissance.org