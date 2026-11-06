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[LISTEN] Lake Shore Center for the Arts Songwriters in Concert Highlights – October 2026

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WRFA is proud to team up with the Lake Shore Center for the Arts to bring you the highlights from their monthly Songwriters in Concert Series.

Every third Thursday of the month LSCFTA brings together three singer/songwriters to perform their songs and tell their stories. WRFA brings you the best of those performances on the final Saturday of the month at 8 pm.

Performers for October 2026 were Oliver Burdo, Rebecca Berlin and Jennifer Rose

www.oliverburdomusic.com
www.rebeccaberlin.com
www.instagram.com/wyldchild88


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WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.