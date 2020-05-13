[LISTEN] Reed, Borrello, Goodell, Giglio Reopen Press Conference – May 12, 2020

Congressman Tom Reed (R-Corning, NY 23), NY Senator George Borrello (R-Irving, 57th District), and Assembly members Andy Goodell (R-Ellicott, 150th District) and Joe Giglio (R-Gowanda, 149th District) hold a press conference at Crown Roasting Company, Jamestown, NY on Tuesday, May 12 to call for the start of reopening the economies of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties.