[LISTEN] Small Things Considered – Jordan Basile, Jamestown Tarp Skunks

The Jamestown Tarp Skunks season is now underway.

During the past four nights, the skunks have won four and lost only one game, including taking both games in a double header against the Niagara Power on Monday. The team has today off and will wrap up their road trip tomorrow with yet another game against Niagara Power. Then they’ll play their first home games on Thursday night at Diethrick Park.

WRFA talked with Tarp Skunks manager Jordan Basile on Monday morning, June 7, to find out how the first week of the season has being going so far.

Don’t forget, every home game of the Tarp Skunks 2021 season will be broadcast live on WRFA.