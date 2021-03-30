WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Small Things Considered – Len Barry Discusses the Reg Lenna Fill Our Seats Fundraiser

Reg Lenna Center for The Arts will reopen soon – first with movies, then live events. With lower audience capacity in the theater due to the pandemic, the Reg Wants to fill some of the empty seats with pictures of YOU. For a limited time, The Reg will accept photos of our patrons and turn them into cutouts to be placed in theater seats. Promotion ends April 5. To learn more about the promotion, we recently talked with the Reg Lenna’s Len Barry.

More details also available here:
reglenna.com/events/the-reg-fill-seats

