WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Small Things Considered – September 14, 2021

[LISTEN] Small Things Considered – September 14, 2021

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Jason Sample and Julia Ciesla-Hanley discuss the local stories of the day for Tuesday, Sept. 14 – including the Jamestown City Council and the latest on COVID-19 cases in Chautauqua County.


More Posts for Show: Small Things Considered

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.