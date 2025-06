Take a tour of Scandinavia without ever leaving Jamestown. The Swedish Hour is hosted by Gerd Brigiotta and provides listeners with a weekly opportunity to explore a wide and diverse selection of traditional Scandinavian music. Sundays at 3 a.m. (9 a.m. Swedish Time) and 7 p.m with an additional replay Tuesday’s at 6 p.m.

More Posts for Show: Swedish Hour