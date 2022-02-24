[LISTEN/WATCH] Arts on Fire LIVE: The Probables – Feb. 22, 2022

On Tuesday Night, Feb. 22, WRFA welcomed The Probables to the Reg Lenna Multimedia Studios for a special live broadcast performance as part of our Arts on Fire LIVE series!

WATCH VIDEO



The Probables are a rhythm-driven, folkcana/roots rock band from Jamestown, New York. The band formed in March of 2016 and hit the ground running by releasing their EP in July of the same year. The Probables follow-up release, “Cumberland Line,” brought to fruition in June of 2018, expanded their music scope. With influences of Americana, Folk, Contemporary, Bluegrass and Rock, The Probables result was a fusion of a unique blend.

The Probables are Steve Johnson (Lead Singer/Acoustic Guitar), Matt Gronquist (Accordion/Fiddle/Vocals), Adam McKillip (Mandolin/Vocals), Ryan Ecklund (Bass) and Nick Campbell (Drums).

ABOUT AOF LIVE:

Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance!

The show was produced and broadcast by WRFA-LP 107.9 FM, Kranky Plate Productions, and Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.

All 2021 Arts on Fire LIVE performances – along with the 2022 performance by the Probables – were made possible in part by support from the United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County Projects Pool Grants Program and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant.