[LISTEN] YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast: Ep 04 – Chautauqua Co. Residents Discuss Latino Heritage Month

YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast features members of the local YWCA Jamestown team – Hillary Belin, Indo Quinones, Alize Scott, and Cienna Simon – discussing a variety of issues and topics with various guests from the Jamestown and Chautauqua Region.

This episode features Indo hosting the program and talking with three area residents to learn more about being Latino or Latina in Chautauqua County. Joining Indo in the bilingual episode were Luis Iglesias (Jamestown), Sixto Rosario (Dunkirk), and Meliany Molin (Dunkirk). The episode was presented as part of Latino Heritage Month.

The Broadscast program covers a wide range of topics, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) issues; racial justice and civil rights; empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls; and health and safety of women and girls. It is provided through funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.