[LISTEN] YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast: Ep 13 – New Year Resolutions And Holiday Traditions

YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast features members of the local YWCA Jamestown team – Hillary Belin, Indo Quinones, Alize Scott, and Cienna Simon – discussing a variety of issues and topics with various guests from the Jamestown and Chautauqua Region.

This episode features Hillary, Kirsten, Indo, Alize and Cienna discussing Holiday traditions and share their thoughts on new year resolutions.

The Broadscast program covers a wide range of topics, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) issues; racial justice and civil rights; empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls; and health and safety of women and girls. It is provided through funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.