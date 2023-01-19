[LISTEN] YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast: Ep 16 – Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast features members of the local YWCA Jamestown team discussing a variety of issues and topics with various guests from the Jamestown and Chautauqua Region.

This episode features Hillary and Kirsten discussing the topic of cervical cancer with OBGYN Jennifer Beason for Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

The Broadscast program covers a wide range of topics, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) issues; racial justice and civil rights; empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls; and health and safety of women and girls. It is provided through funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

www.ywcajamestown.com