Listeria Infections Reported in NYS Linked To Deli Meats

Twelve cases of listeria infections have been reported in New York State that has been linked to deli meats.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that as of July 26, 34 people have reported listeria infections associated with the outbreak strain in 13 different states. Thirty-three people have been hospitalized and two deaths have been reported — one in Illinois and one in New Jersey.

The USDA said a recall of multiple Boar’s Head products has also been initiated after listeria was found in a sample taken from an unopened package of Boar’s Head liverwurst by the Maryland Department of Health and the Baltimore City Health Department as part of the outbreak investigation. Further testing is underway to see if it’s the same strain as the one currently making people sick.

Virginia-based Boar’s Head Provisions Co., Inc. recalled about 207,528 pounds of products on July 26 as a result of the discovery.

Products that are affected include:

“Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst made in Virginia” products produced between June 11 and July 17. The 5-lb. loaves in plastic casing or various weight packages sliced in retail delis have a 44-day shelf life with sell by dates ranging from July 25 to August 30.

Many types and sizes of Boar’s Head deli meat products have been recalled with sell-by dates of Aug. 10 or Aug. 15 and all have EST. 12612 inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

Here’s which products are included in the recall:

Virginia Ham Old Fashioned Ham

Italian Cappy Style Ham

Bologna

Beef Salami

Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat

Garlic Bologna

Beef Bologna

The CDC said listeria symptoms can vary but the bacteria is most likely to sicken people who are pregnant and newborns, adults aged 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms can include fever, flu-like symptoms, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, seizures, diarrhea and vomiting.

The CDC said those who are generally healthy and not at higher risk of serious infection should not eat the recalled meats and throw them away or contact stores about returns. You should also clean your refrigerator, containers and any surfaces that may have touched the recalled meats.

If you have any questions, you can call Boar’s Head Provisions Co., Inc., Customer Service at 1-800-352-6277.