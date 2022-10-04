Lithium-Ion Battery Producer Bringing 250 Jobs to Chautauqua County

Lithium-ion battery producer, Electrovaya, Inc.; is bringing 250 jobs over 10 years to Chautauqua County.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Electrovaya has selected the town of Ellicott as the location for its first U.S. plant. The company will set up operations at the former Heidenhain facility in the Mason Industrial Park.

The publicly traded company will produce lithium-ion batteries for e-forklifts, e-trucks and e-buses. Electrovaya designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications.

Empire State Development provided up to $4 million through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program and $2.5 million in Regional Council Capital Funding. In July, the New York Power Authority (NYPA) Board of Trustees approved a more than 1.5-megawatt low-cost hydropower allocation to Jamestown under the Power Authority’s Industrial Economic Development program to meet the increased electric load resulting from Electrovaya’s town of Ellicott expansion.

The initial cost for the facility has been placed at approximately $75 million, and it is expected to open in the fall of 2023.