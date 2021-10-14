Local Business Owner Planning Winter Artisan Bazaar for Downtown Jamestown

A local business owner is developing a Winter Artisan Bazaar event for downtown Jamestown. Studio D Catering Owner Diana Scott is organizing the event which would take place the first three Saturdays of December.

She said she wanted to attract people downtown, “We do have some wonderful, new local shops that I feel that we could draw more attention to. We have a bunch of young people coming back to the city who are willing to open up storefronts and show their love for their hometown. And I just believe that during Christmas, it’s a great opportunity to get more and more people on the streets in downtown.”

Scott said vendors will be located outside at the Winter Garden Plaza, Potter’s Terrace, and along some sidewalks possibly. She said vendors will be featured indoors at the Dykeman Building as well. Scott also hopes to offer the sale of live Christmas trees downtown.

Vendors who sell handcrafted items who are interested in being part of the bazaar and those interested in volunteering for the event can contact Diana Scott through the Studio D Catering Facebook page or by calling (716) 640-6035. She says a Facebook page for the event is being developed as well.