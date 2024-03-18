Local Human Resources Input Sought by CCPEG

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth is seeking input from local human resources personnel.

CCPEG and the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency are reaching out to local businesses and nonprofits as part of an upcoming marketing campaign aimed at talent attraction and retention.

The upcoming campaign, entitled “Live CHQ”, will launch in April and is intended to market Chautauqua County to attract new and professionally talented residents, along with a focus on workforce development and community enrichment. A major component of Live CHQ is a new website that will help to inform prospective residents about the quality of life aspects that the county has to offer, along with the various employment and business development opportunities found across the region.

According to CCPEG Partner Engagement Coordinator Monica Simpson, the campaign is also intended to assist local companies, businesses, and nonprofits across all sectors by helping to inform their prospective employees about what the county has to offer.

As a first step of the Live CHQ effort, CCPEG is reaching out to representatives in various workforce sectors to learn more about their specific hiring and staffing challenges.

In the coming days and weeks, CCPEG will reach out to local employers and ask them to input their contact information in an HR Contact Form. The information collected will then be used to share updates on the Live CHQ campaign, invite representatives to participate in upcoming events and activities, and perhaps conduct surveys to identify specific needs. All information collected will only be used internally for the campaign outreach effort, and will not be shared.

Businesses interested in receiving the form should email ccpartnership1@gmail.com or call (716) 363-3770.

More information about the Live CHQ marketing campaign will be announced in the coming weeks.