Local Immigrant Programs Grappling With Changes at Federal Level

A local program to help refugee and asylum seekers who have moved to Jamestown is grappling with changes to immigration protocol in recent weeks.

Buffalo-based Journey’s End, which has an office in Jamestown, announced on January 30 that is is reducing their workforce by 17% in the Buffalo and Jamestown offices “due to the financial impacts of the indefinite suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.”

New Neighbors Coalition Coordinator Momina DeBlasio said the decision by the Trump administration to suspend the Refugee Resettlement Program and to block asylum seekers at the Mexico-United States border is disappointing, “It’s disheartening. There are already people who were expected to be resettled in the next month or so. So, I think everyone is really disheartened that that has happened. People who thought they were finally going to be able to come to the United States and be resettled can no longer do that.”

DeBlasio said when it comes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, agents being in Chautauqua County, she said she hadn’t heard of any interactions between agents and asylum seekers here in Jamestown.

She emphasized that those with asylum seeker status are in the United States legally, having had to present themselves at the border, provide identification, and receive a background check before being released.

DeBlasio said immigrants in Jamestown are really terrified, “It’s hard because they reach out and want to know what’s going on or if we have answers and a lot of us, we don’t. It’s hard to look at someone and say, ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen.’”

DeBlasio said they have been working with local asylum seekers to help them create contingency and emergency plans.

Jamestown Public Schools has released guidance regarding how people should react if approached by ICE agents.

The letter on the District’s website states that the District recognizes, “…that these uncertain times have sparked feelings of fear and apprehension among some of our students, families, and staff. It is important for us, as a District, to acknowledge these concerns while reinforcing our unwavering commitment to providing a safe and inclusive environment for every student.”

The guidance provided JPS said if someone is approached and questioned about their immigration status

You Have the Right To:

Stay silent and decline to answer questions about your immigration or citizenship status.

Politely ask if you are free to leave. If yes, you may walk away calmly. If no, you can state that you are choosing to remain silent and will only speak with a lawyer present.

Refuse to consent to a search of your person.

What You Should Do:

Remain calm and respectful.

Exercise your right to remain silent if you choose.

Request legal representation before answering questions.

What to Avoid: